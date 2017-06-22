Senate GOP Health Care Bill Released, Protesters Removed From Outside McConnell’s Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Senate Republicans released a 142-page “discussion draft” of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare Thursday morning.

The measure would cut and revamp Medicaid, the health care program for lower-income and disabled people.

It would repeal tax increases Obama’s law imposed on higher-income people and medical industry companies to pay for expanded coverage. And it would end the tax penalty Obama’s statute imposes on people who don’t buy insurance — in effect, ending the so-called individual mandate.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the Senate next week. But its fate remains uncertain.

After the draft was released, protestors who oppose the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act flooded the hallway outside McConnell’s office. Some were in wheelchairs. Capitol Police physically removed them from the premises.

Democrats are roundly criticizing the Republican plan to scrap the Obama health care law.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on the Senate floor Thursday moments after the GOP’s 142-page discussion draft was posted online. Republicans had been briefed on the plan behind closed doors.

Schumer says, “We live in the wealthiest country on earth. Surely we can do better than what the Republican health care bill promises.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi assails the GOP bill as a tax break for wealthy Americans. The bill would eliminate the requirement that Americans buy insurance or face a tax penalty.

