Time Magazine: Russian Election Hack Worse Than Initially Thought

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Time Magazine reported that a Russian cyber attack in more than 20 states is worse than initially thought.

The report says thousands of voter records were stolen, which contained private information.

Time claims hackers were able to alter voter information, thousands of records containing drivers license numbers and even social security numbers were confiscated.

Last week, CBS News learned the efforts of the Russian government’s cyber attacks in the 2016 election were greater than previously reported.

Hackers tried to gain access to voter databases in close to two dozen states.

“As of right now we have 21 states, election related systems in 21 states that were targeted,” said Department Homeland Security official Jeanette Manfra.

Homeland Security officials said Russians appeared to target voter registration data.

Illinois is one of the only states who said they were attacked.

According to Time, hackers altered voter information in Illinois with 90,000 records stolen, some contained drivers license numbers and partial social security numbers.

In a hearing this week, the Department of Homeland Security wouldn’t elaborate on the other states.

Maryland’s machines were not tampered with but officials say they did notice suspicious activity months prior to the election.

“We identified early last fall some suspicious activity on that voter registration application,” says elections administrator Linda Lamone.

Suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election, along with possible connections to the Trump campaign, has become the focus of a growing investigation by a special counsel named by the Justice Department.

If voting machines are tampered with experts said trying to recover could be nearly impossible.

“The whole democratic process could come falling down,” said UMD department of homeland security director Michael Greenberger.

The big question now is whether any of the stolen private information made its way to the Trump campaign.

Investigators tell Time Magazine, it’s something they’re looking into.

Maryland experts did not determine the origin of the apparent attempted breach.

