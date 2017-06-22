Trey Mancini Says ‘Couldn’t Imagine A Better Clubhouse’ Than Orioles

June 22, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Trey Mancini

Trey Mancini joined Bob Haynie and Terry Ford to talk about his strong rookie season as a Baltimore Oriole.

Mancini also talked about the tough adjustment of transitioning from the minors to the big leagues and how he’s learning the outfield. So what’s the hardest thing to get used to? Mancini commented, “I would say it’s knowing who the pitchers are, making adjustments day-to-day on who’s throwing to you. As April went on, pitchers really adjusted and I started to get exposed a little bit.”

Mancini said Silver Slugger Mark Trumbo has helped him a lot with learning more about pitchers. Mancini also mentioned having a chip on his shoulder for not being considered a high rank prospect.

Trey also talked about 105.7 The Fan favorite Mo and how many of the guys in the clubhouse sport his #MoStrong bracelet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch