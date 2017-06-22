Trey Mancini Says ‘Couldn’t Imagine A Better Clubhouse’ Than Orioles

Trey Mancini joined Bob Haynie and Terry Ford to talk about his strong rookie season as a Baltimore Oriole.
Mancini also talked about the tough adjustment of transitioning from the minors to the big leagues and how he’s learning the outfield. So what’s the hardest thing to get used to? Mancini commented, “I would say it’s knowing who the pitchers are, making adjustments day-to-day on who’s throwing to you. As April went on, pitchers really adjusted and I started to get exposed a little bit.”
Mancini said Silver Slugger Mark Trumbo has helped him a lot with learning more about pitchers. Mancini also mentioned having a chip on his shoulder for not being considered a high rank prospect.
Trey also talked about 105.7 The Fan favorite Mo and how many of the guys in the clubhouse sport his #MoStrong bracelet.