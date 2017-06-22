WEATHER BLOG: Hot And Humid Day Ahead Of Tropical Storm Cindy Remnants

Hi Everyone!

You want to talk about a forecast going straight to the hot underworld well just look at the past two days. (EWWW a shocking start to this blog! Well it is the truth.) Both Tuesday, and Wednesday, late afternoon, and evening, we have seen storms pop up. OK, I get it, there is a stalled front just down to the South and we have seen some cause and effect. but that does not help the fans at OPCY who got a bit wet last night, nor the boaters enjoying an afternoon who quickly find themselves out in a “marine warning.”

I have discussed before how it is not an ‘absolute” but rather a “prediction” based on the facts of THAT minute.

Well, at this time, the fact is this; we are looking at a hot, and humid day. There will be a good amount of sun heating up the atmosphere. Though hot in the forecast I do want to be on the lookout for some more “pop-up” showers. Indeed we will have a muggy evening, and showers are in the forecast for later. speaking of which…..

Ladies and Gentlemen let’s welcome the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy to the Mid-Atlantic, ..give her a big round of applause. So what will be the effects here. Initially, tonight and tomorrow, we will have some tropical rain, but a frontal boundary-a cold front-passing through the Mid-Atlantic will push that moisture down to the South. At that point skies “should’ start to clear later Saturday, and Sunday!

Let’s see how it plays out.

MB!