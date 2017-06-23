11-Year-Old NY Girl Mauled By Dogs While Walking To School

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — An 11-year-old New York girl is recovering at home after she was attacked and mauled by two large dogs while she was on her way to school.
The girl, Jaelyn Rodriguez, was walking to a Yonkers bus stop Thursday when two bull mastiff-type dogs pounced on her with no warning. A nearby good Samaritan, Jose Jimenes, intervened by hitting the dogs with the lid of a trash can, giving the girl enough time to run to Jimenes’ car.
Jimenes then rushed Rodriguez to a nearby emergency room. She’s in stable condition and was released Thursday night to her mother’s care.
Yonkers police responding to reports of the attack found the aggressive dogs still at the scene. Officers had to kill the dogs after they couldn’t be pacified.
