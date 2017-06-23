Baltimore County Police Arrest 2 Suspects Connected To 3 Homicides Weeks Apart

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police have arrested two suspects connected to three homicides that happened in May and June.

Friday, police arrested Terica Antoinette Evans, 30, and Derrick Ramont Simmons, 24, for the murders of Angel Luis Mendez Crespo, 27, and Edgardo Castro Estremera, 30, at the Motel 6 in Woodlawn and the murder of Kyle Jovan Fulton, 24.

At about 1 pm. June 17, officers responded the Motel 6 after an employee found Crespo and Estremera dead from gunshot wounds inside one of the rooms.

On May 24 around 6 p.m., detectives responded to Liberty Road and Liberty Place in Windsor Mill after someone saw Fulton lying unconscious on the sidewalk.

He was later pronounced dead at any area hospital.

Detectives were able to link Evans and Simmons to both incidents based on similarities in the crimes captured by area surveillance videos.

Both are held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail status pending trial.

