Washington Capitals Resign T.J. Oshie On 8-Year Contract

June 23, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: NHL, T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals have made one of the biggest moves of the NHL offseason by locking up right-winger T.J. Oshie through the 2025-26 season with an 8 year, 46 million dollar deal.

The signing will keep the Capital’s frontline trio of Backstrom, Ovechkin, and Oshie together through at least the 2021-22 season. Oshie expressed his excitement over the signing and believes that staying with Washington filled all his wishes as a player and as a family man:

Oshie has become a focal point of the Capitals offense after joining the team in 2015. This past year Oshie tallied career highs in goals (33) and plus-minus rating (plus-28), helping the Caps win the Presidents’ Trophy for the second year in a row.

Oshie was also a key player in Washington’s playoff run, contributing 4 goals and 8 assists.

