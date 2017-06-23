Washington Capitals Resign T.J. Oshie On 8-Year Contract

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals have made one of the biggest moves of the NHL offseason by locking up right-winger T.J. Oshie through the 2025-26 season with an 8 year, 46 million dollar deal.
The signing will keep the Capital’s frontline trio of Backstrom, Ovechkin, and Oshie together through at least the 2021-22 season. Oshie expressed his excitement over the signing and believes that staying with Washington filled all his wishes as a player and as a family man:
Oshie has become a focal point of the Capitals offense after joining the team in 2015. This past year Oshie tallied career highs in goals (33) and plus-minus rating (plus-28), helping the Caps win the Presidents’ Trophy for the second year in a row.
Oshie was also a key player in Washington’s playoff run, contributing 4 goals and 8 assists.