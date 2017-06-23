The House That Chef Boyardee Built Up For Auction On Md.’s Eastern Shore

June 23, 2017 2:06 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mansion in Queenstown formerly owned by the son of the real life “Chef Boyardee” is going up for auction June 28.

It’s a 22,500-square-foot waterfront home that was built in 1989 for $18 million, according to Cliff Meredith, a broker and partner with Meredith Fine Properties. It sits on nearly 25 acres of land on the Wye River, and has a private pier.

The asking price for the property, known as “The Penderyn Estate,” is $7.7 million.

It has 8 bedrooms, 9 full and 3 half baths, 11 wood fireplaces, and, of course, an Italian-style kitchen. The dining room can seat 22, and guests can enjoy a billiard room, a pool with a bar and a courtyard. There’s a four-car, heated garage.

The home was built for Mario J. Boiardi, son of the famous canned goods producer Chef Boyardee, also known as Hector Boyardee. He was born in Italy in 1897 as Ettore Boiardi.

The online auction will be held on the Concierge Auctions app at 9 a.m. EDT. Find out more on ConciergeAuctions.com.

