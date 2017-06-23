At Glastonbury, Depp Asks About Assassinating The President

However, he said, it’s “been a while, and maybe it’s time.”
Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.
Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine.”
He played Trump last year in a Fun or Die video parody of the businessman’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”
