18 Emaciated Horses Rescued From Maryland Farm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eighteen emaciated horses are seized from a Central Maryland farm, found on the brink of death. Now, the animals face a long road to recovery.

Devin Bartolotta met with the horses and their rescuers this afternoon. Those horses are in safe hands tonight. But police haven’t released where that farm is or what charges might be filed.

Hundreds of pounds underweight – more than a dozen horses – down to skin and bones.

“It’s going to be a long road to recovery for these guys.”

Days End Farm Horse Rescue is taking the reins — of a critical lifesaving project – nursing 18 horses back to health. after they were seized from a farm in Central Maryland.

Each of them on the brink of death.

“This is pretty bad. I mean, this horse has been completely depleted of its muscle and fat resources.”

Now this is what a healthy horse is supposed to look like. It could take up to six months for those 18 horses to get back to this state.

Meanwhile, Days End Farm tells WJZ the investigation into their owner is underway.

Police have not released which farm — even which county the horses came from, but rescuers there are still more horses in the owner’s care.

“At this point, charges are pending. That’s all we know. All of the processes with the next 24 to 48 hours is discovery.”

For now, round-the-clock care, comes with lots of meals and lots of love.

With greener pastures – now in sight.

“We always have that hope. We never give up that hope.”

The care of these horses over a six month period could cost as much as 200-thousand dollars.

Reporting live, Devin Bartolotta, WJZ Eyewitness News.

The Days End Farm Horse Rescue relies almost entirely on donations. To find out more about them CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook