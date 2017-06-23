Former Oriole Harold Reynolds Says The Orioles Need To Refocus

June 23, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: American League East, Baltimore Orioles, Harold Reynolds, mlb

Former Oriole Harold Reynolds joined Bob Haynie and Ryan Wagner to give his take on what has gone wrong for the Oriole, to trade or keep Manny Machado and possibilities of the team taking the wild card.

The pitching from the Orioles has been pretty disappointing and Reynolds said, “it’s tough to win games when the pitching has been as bad as it’s been. It’s problematic for the whole club. Tillman has been the guy that has really disappointed because you thought for sure he’d be that stabilizer, and you never know what you’re going to get from Jimenez. It’s a tough place to be as an organization and it’s tough to turn around.”

Reynolds also gave his opinion that if things continue to go south, the Birds should be sellers of one player in particular: Manny Machado. Is now the time to move Manny?

Reynolds says, “You hope that you can bring him back, but I think you need to go into strong negotiations right now and figure out what you can do and maybe catch him in a down year, like he’s having right now, and throw a good offer at him and say we’re trusting you to be great moving forward… or you go ahead and try to move him. That’s how you have to do it.”

Reynolds also talks about the Orioles odds of being the wild card.

 

 

