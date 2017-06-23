BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore lawyer Jim Shea says he’s running for governor.
Shea announced Thursday night he will seek the Democratic nomination in next year’s June primary.
Shea worked as a Maryland assistant attorney general before joining the Venable law firm in Baltimore in 1983. He later became Venable’s managing partner before becoming chairman. He also served on the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents and served as chairman.
He joins several other Democrats who are running, including Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, former NAACP president Ben Jealous, state Sen. Richard Madaleno and entrepreneur Alec Ross. More could enter the race to create a crowded primary to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
U.S. Rep. John Delaney says he intends to announce his plans at the end of July.
