Maryland Zoo Names New Baby Giraffe

June 23, 2017 4:16 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has named its newest giraffe Julius, the Zoo said in a statement Friday.

Julius was born last Thursday, June 15.

“The name means ‘youthful, downy-bearded,’ both of which he is,” said Erin Cantwell, mammal collection and conservation manager. “But for us, the name Julius is a strong name representing his bloodline with his father Caesar. We are certainly hoping this name gives him added strength as we continue to provide around-the-clock specialized care for him.”

Julius will remain behind the scenes with his mother Kesi for the time being. The remainder of the herd, including almost 5-month-old Willow, can be seen at the Giraffe exhibit daily, weather permitting.

