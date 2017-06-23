Michael Vick’s Football Camp Is Coming To Baltimore

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick officially retired earlier this year, and now he’s working with the next generation of NFL players through football camps.
He will be stopping in cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Virginia and now he’s on his way to Baltimore.
The purpose of the camps are to prepare some of the nations hardest working high school talents prepare for the next level of football.
Vick said, “These camps have been phenomenal. They’ve been better than what I expected.”
He went on to say, “these kids are getting a lot out of these camps, not just life skills…they’re figuring out what positions they want to play and how to play a positions. It’s very competition based.”