Nanny Caught On Camera Beating Child With Special Needs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Los Angeles mother felt helpless as she watched her 2-year-old child be beaten live on camera.

According to CBSLA, Dyanna Ko was checking in on her child using a nanny cam on her phone when she saw her Nanny, Thelma Manalastas, hitting her child repeatedly. At one point, the nanny even uses a rolled up magazine as a weapon.

Ko and her husband called 911. Police then raced to the scene and arrested Manalastas.

“I just feel like as his parents, we failed him, because we left someone to take care of him,” Ko told CBS LA.

Their son, Landon, suffers from Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome. He needs to be fed through a tube, is blind in one eye, is non-verbal and requires 24-hour care.

Manalastas was employed by Maxim Healthcare Services, which is a nationwide company that provides home healthcare.

They released the following statement after the incident.

“Upon learning of this incident, we conducted an investigation that resulted in the termination of Ms. Manalastas’ employment with Maxim. We have notified the California Board of Nursing and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities as they investigate this matter.”

The Ko family has filed a lawsuit against Maxim and the nurse.

