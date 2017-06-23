O’s Tie A 93-Year-Old Record Allowing 5+ Runs In 20th Consecutive Game

June 23, 2017 9:46 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The O’s have now tied a streak of 20 consecutive games allowing five runs or more, set by the Philadelphia Phillies, back in 1924.

The Orioles pitching staff gives up more runs than any team in the major leagues They just lost 3 out of 4 to the Cleveland Indians at Camden Yards, including a 6-3 defeat last night.

The Orioles were in first place in May, but the last month has been miserable, now tied for last place, they’re trying to turn things around.

