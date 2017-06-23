Police: Baltimore Man Arrested In The Murder of His Girlfriend

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a 32-year-old Baltimore man who allegedly murdered his wife and assaulted a man Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they discovered William Mason, covered in blood, along with the man who was assaulted.

The assault victim told police he was inside the apartment when he heard a crash coming from another area of the apartment. He then found Mason covered in blood and armed with a knife.

Mason tried to stab the man and chased him out of the apartment.

Officers arrested Mason and took him to an area hospital where he was treated for minor wounds and taken to Central Booking.

While at the scene, detectives followed bloody footprints to another apartment in the building and discovered Khaya Lambert, 23, suffering from stab and gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned Mason and Lambert were dating and got into a violent altercation.

Mason has been charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first- and second-degree murder.

