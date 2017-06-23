Police Investigating Serious Crash In Anne Arundel County

June 23, 2017 11:17 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A multi-vehicle wreck in Anne Arundel County sends three drivers to shock trauma.

Police say a Jeep was traveling north on Route 10 near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in the Marley area of Glen Burnie Friday morning when the vehicle crossed the grass median and struck a Ford Mustang traveling south.

A Honda then struck the back of the jeep before going off the road and hitting a tree. The Jeep and Mustang drivers have serious injuries. The Honda driver has possible life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no charges at this time.

