Need A Paperclip? Prada Will Sell You One For $185

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Paperclips are a handy, useful product to have at work and home. There’s also a clear market for the item, so Prada decided to get in on the action by taking up residence in a lane none have traveled thus far.
How? By selling a paperclip for $185. See it on the Barneys New York website HERE.
You’d be forgiven for possibly reading that as “$1.85” and still assuming that’s too much, but Prada is seriously selling one for almost $185.
Twitter, thankfully, is here for us during these trying times.
Never change, Twitter.
