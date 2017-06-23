Md. State Police Looking For Suspect In Road Rage Incident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are investigating a hit and run crash and alleged assault on I-95 that ended with a man being run over.

The victim told police he was driving onto I-95-north from I-695 when an aggressive driver engaged him around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim pulled over south of Maryland 543 in Belcamp and the suspect rear-ended him.

The victim says when he got out to check the damage and then the suspect assaulted him, got back in his car, ran him over and then drove off.

The victim was flown to shock trauma.

The suspect is described as an African-American man, weighing about 200 pounds and about 6-feet 2-inches tall.

Detectives say he’s driving a champagne-colored Nissan Maxima with front end damage.

