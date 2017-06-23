Local Businesses Help Men & Women Get ‘Suited for Success’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Shakespeare got it right, clothes do make the man, or woman, especially when it comes to applying for a job.

Now, men and women who need help with professional clothing are getting a big boost thanks to the women of Exelon and BGE.

A check for $2,000 dollars is going a long way for “Suited for Success,” supplemented by and bags and bags of donated gently-used professional clothing which will make sure thousands of area women will have a wardrobe that gives them confidence.

“We really want to make an impact on the community and we had seven locations collecting donations and an overwhelming response from all of them,” says Krissy Meneses with BGE.

This year they also collected men’s clothing for the Franciscan Center’s “Attire for Hire” providing men with suits, ties, shirts, and shoes.

“You’d be fascinated to see the difference that being dressed for success can make in someone’s demeanor, in their confidence in the tilt of their shoulders. It’s really very heart-warming to see that,” says Meg Ducey, with the Franciscan Center.

Joy Sheppard knows all about that difference. 15 years ago “Suited for Success” dressed her for a successful job interview. Today she helps other women find the confidence that comes from being professionally dressed.

“And so when you go into an interview you’re smiling and the firm handshake and you know you’re gonna get the job. You just know it,” says Sheppard.

While the BGW/Exelon drive is over” Suited for Success” and “Attire for Hire” can always use donations. You’ll find a link to the two charities on our website.

