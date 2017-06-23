WEATHER BLOG: Great Weekend Weather Ahead After Rain Moves Out

June 23, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

And let’s welcome the remains of Cindy to the show, ..give her a big round of applause! Yep we have some tropical moisture in the area but by tomorrow, mid-day, it will be gone. And then some fine conditions arrive for Saturday afternoon, evening, and night.* Sunday looks really nice, and cool. Then almost Spring like weather will lead us into early next week. And there you have “it” in a nutshell.

Back to today for a few seconds. We will NOT see all day rain. I think the bulk of the heaviest rain will be late with locally heavy downpours. But during the day, today, we might even see a few breaks in the cold, and just passing showers. I point that out for the folks who want to get some errands done and free up those weekend hours.

T.G.I.F. everyone,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

 

