Firefighters Go Door-To-Door To Teach Fire Safety, Hand Out Fire Alarms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saving lives is the goal behind a citywide initiative taken up by the Baltimore City Fire Department.

For a few hours on Saturday, firefighters went block to block, speaking with residents about fire safety.

The goal was to make sure people understand what to do in emergency situations and to make sure they have the proper equipment at home.

Crews handed out free fire alarms to those who needed them.

So far this year, there have been 19 fire fatalities in Baltimore.

Residents who were not home during the sweep can dial 311 to request a free smoke alarm.

