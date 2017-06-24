Baltimore Co. Fire & MTA Simulating Terrorist Attack Over Weekend At Metro Stops

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Emergency Management says MTA and regional partners will be simulated a terrorist attack as part of an emergency response exercise Saturday, June 24, at 11 p.m. through June 25 at 4 a.m.

MTA says the exercise will take place near the Sudbrook Tunnel of the metro between Milford Mill and Old Court Metro Stations.

The drill is designed to allow the MTA, as well as Baltimore County Fire Department and the American Red Cross, to “test and practice multi-jurisdictional coordination and response needed” in the event of an actual emergency situation.

Emergency Managment says the training will be taking place late at night and will not impact subway riders. Metro stations will remain open and service will not be impacted, however, customers can expect to see many first responders on-site.

Area residents can expect to see flashing emergency vehicle lights near the Old Court Metro. MTA is asking the public to avoid the 800 block of Greenwood Road and the 1100 block of Greenwood Road during the exercise.

