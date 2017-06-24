More Than 200 D.C. Residents Displaced By Fire

June 24, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: 200 residents, apartment, Fire, Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 200 people have been displaced by a large fire at an apartment complex in northwest Washington.

Local media report that around 100 firefighters responded to the blaze early Saturday.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue some residents. Others jumped to firefighters to flee the blaze.

There were a few minor injuries reported. Electric and water service near the apartment had to be temporarily shut down.

Officials did not immediately know the cause of the fire.

