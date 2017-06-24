Officials Draining Pool At World War II Memorial

June 24, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: draining, Pool, water, World War II Memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials are draining a pool and other water features at the World War II Memorial in Washington.

The National Park Service said in a statement Friday that the draining will happen Sunday and will allow for the replacement of current incandescent light fixtures with high efficiency lighting.

Officials say the pools will be refilled and operational again on June 30.

