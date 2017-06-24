Police: Passenger Injured After Intentionally Jumping Out Of Moving Car

June 24, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County police, Car, Jump, westfield mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police say a man may have sustained life-threatening injuries after intentionally jumping out of a moving car Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Jennifer Road near West Street in Annapolis, where they learned that Frederick George Greene jumped out of the passenger side of a Subaru Forester leaving from Westfield Annapolis Mall.

Greene struck his head on the asphalt and may have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t sustain any injuries.

Speed, alcohol and or drugs are not suspected in this incident, according to police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch