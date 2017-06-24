Police: Passenger Injured After Intentionally Jumping Out Of Moving Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police say a man may have sustained life-threatening injuries after intentionally jumping out of a moving car Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Jennifer Road near West Street in Annapolis, where they learned that Frederick George Greene jumped out of the passenger side of a Subaru Forester leaving from Westfield Annapolis Mall.
Greene struck his head on the asphalt and may have life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle didn’t sustain any injuries.
Speed, alcohol and or drugs are not suspected in this incident, according to police.
