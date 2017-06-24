Cleanup Continuing After Steam Pipe Explosion In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews in Baltimore are working to fix a huge hole in Eutaw Street left by a steam pipe explosion Tuesday evening.

The explosion hasn’t been a quick fix for Veolia, the company that manages the city’s steam system, after asbestos was found here, a discovery that has many – including first responders – in cleanup mode.

From crisis mode; to cleanup. Now, it’s time for construction.

Veolia is now patching up the huge hole in Eutaw St. after an explosion that injured five people and sent debris flying onto cars and buildings nearby.

On Friday, Veolia said 90 percent of the site had been cleaned.

Firefighters and EMS personnel who responded Tuesday night are also in cleanup mode after the discovery of asbestos found at the site, likely from old insulation.

“We washed the truck at least three times and we had an outside contractor come in and clean the inside,” said Blair Adams, with the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Councilman Robert Stokes says the burst pipe is an important part of Baltimore’s aging infrastructure.

“We need to look at that whole steam pipe structure under the ground and start addressing it,” Stokes said. “Because if the water pipes are old, the steam pipes are old.”

As of Saturday evening, there’s no update from Veolia about how long this construction might take, or when the road might be reopened.

Veolia is continuing to clean several cars that were impacted in the blast and release them to their owners.

