32-Year-Old Charged With Murdering 53-Year-Old Boyfriend

June 25, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Domestic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend.

Adriana Locklear, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 53-year-old boyfriend.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was fatally stabbed on Friday, in the 1700 block of N. Gay St.

Police began investigating, and identified Locklear as a suspect in this domestic related murder.

Locklear was arrested the day after the murder, and is waiting to see a court commissioner.

