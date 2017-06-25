32-Year-Old Charged With Murdering 53-Year-Old Boyfriend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend.
Adriana Locklear, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 53-year-old boyfriend.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was fatally stabbed on Friday, in the 1700 block of N. Gay St.
Police began investigating, and identified Locklear as a suspect in this domestic related murder.
Locklear was arrested the day after the murder, and is waiting to see a court commissioner.
