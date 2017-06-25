Man Dies Following Morning Motorcycle Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed after authorities report he lost control of his motorcycle Sunday morning.
According to Maryland State Police, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the ramp from I-95 north to the Inner Loop of I-695 in Baltimore County.
Responding officers found the downed motorcyclist, identified as Benjamin Lovell Brabham, along with a badly damaged 2007 Honda Sport Bike.
Brabham was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation shows Brabham lost control of his motorcycle. Brabham was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Any possible witnesses are asked to call the Golden Ring Barrack with any information they may have.
