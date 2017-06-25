Man Dies Following Morning Motorcycle Crash

June 25, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Fatal crash, Motorcycle Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed after authorities report he lost control of his motorcycle Sunday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the ramp from I-95 north to the Inner Loop of I-695 in Baltimore County.

Responding officers found the downed motorcyclist, identified as Benjamin Lovell Brabham, along with a badly damaged 2007 Honda Sport Bike.

Brabham was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation shows Brabham lost control of his motorcycle. Brabham was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Any possible witnesses are asked to call the Golden Ring Barrack with any information they may have.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch