3-Year-Old Dies After He’s Found In Hot Car Outside Home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police say a 3-year-old has died after he climbed into a hot car that was parked in his home’s yard.

Investigators believe the boy, Keandre Goodman, was inside the vehicle for at least 45 minutes on Friday when he was discovered by his parents.

The temperature in Fort Worth on Friday was 98 degrees.

Police say Keandre was found unresponsive inside the car, which was inoperable.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This was the second such death in Texas on Friday.

In Houston, police say a 7-month-old boy died after he was left in a car outside a business while his father was inside working.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)