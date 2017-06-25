Howard Co. Gov. Website Hacked With Pro-ISIS Message: ‘I Love Islamic State’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County government website was hacked Sunday afternoon with a message supporting the Islamic state, touting “I Love Islamic state.”

The message was quickly taken down. A Google.com search revealed the cached website’s message as it appeared just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Team System Dz,” takes credit for the message, taking target at President Donald Trump.

“You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries”

The Howard County government website is down while Howard County’s IT department addresses the issue following the hack.

Howard County Government posted a statement on Facebook, acknowledging the problem and saying “Our IT team was alerted to the problem, has identified the issue and expects to have it resolved shortly. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The Ohio state government website, as well as the Long Island, NY town of Brookhaven, have also reportedly been hacked in a similar way.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook