Howard Co. Gov. Website Hacked With Pro-ISIS Message: ‘I Love Islamic State’

June 25, 2017 8:01 PM
Filed Under: Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County government website was hacked Sunday afternoon with a message supporting the Islamic state, touting “I Love Islamic state.”

Photo/ Google Cache HowardCounty.gov

The message was quickly taken down. A Google.com search revealed the cached website’s message as it appeared just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Team System Dz,” takes credit for the message, taking target at President Donald Trump.

“You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries”

The Howard County government website is down while Howard County’s IT department addresses the issue following the hack.

Howard County Government posted a statement on Facebook, acknowledging the problem and saying “Our IT team was alerted to the problem, has identified the issue and expects to have it resolved shortly. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The Ohio state government website, as well as the Long Island, NY town of Brookhaven, have also reportedly been hacked in a similar way.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jefferson Hayes says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Interestingly enough this Group has a facebook page that Facebook drops the ball again …. I hope they change there tune and stop allowing this crud on the social media outlets

    Reply

