6 Inmates Who Saved Guard’s Life Rewarded With Shorter Sentences

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says he will shorten the sentences of inmates who stepped in to help a deputy when he collapsed on the job.

Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats told news outlets the deputy suddenly collapsed while overseeing inmates on a work-release detail.

The six inmates opened the deputy’s shirt, removed his bulletproof vest and began performing CPR. One inmate grabbed the deputy’s phone and called 911.

Moats says he’ll take off one-fourth of the inmates’ sentences for helping the deputy. The deputy’s family also prepared a special lunch for them.

The deputy is expected to be fine. He was taken off work detail and placed on patrol.

