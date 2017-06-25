Man Found Dead In DC Fire, 200 People Displaced

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Firefighters in Washington, D.C. discovered a body as they search through the charred remains of an apartment building.
Investigators say the man’s body was found on the top floor of the building in the 1300 block of Peabody Street in northwest D.C.
Firefighters used ladders to rescue some residents. Others jumped to firefighters to flee the blaze.
Five firefighters were hurt while battling the large fire yesterday morning.
The fire forced 200 people from their homes. The Red Cross is now helping those in need.
