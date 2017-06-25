Police: Man Found Shot In Car Dies From Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man who was found shot in his car Sunday evening has died from his injuries.
Baltimore Police say at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening, first responders were called to the 5600 block of the Alameda for an accident with injury. Officers and EMS crews found that the driver had been shot.
Police say the man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
Police detectives found that the driver had originally been shot at the 1200 block of Cochran Ave.
Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
