Man Is Injured After Riding On Friend’s Car, Police Investigating

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for serious injuries after he fell off the top of a car in Woodbine.
Howard County Police say they were called to Newport Road at the Howard-Carroll County line at around 1:40 p.m. Sunday for reports that the man had been riding on the exterior of a friend’s 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis when he fell off and hit the ground.
Police say it does not appear the victim, Shawn Christopher Shifflett, from Westminster, was struck by the vehicle.
The driver, 29-year-old Justin Steven Young, also from Westminster, remained at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook