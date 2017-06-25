Man Is Injured After Riding On Friend’s Car, Police Investigating

June 25, 2017 10:30 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for serious injuries after he fell off the top of a car in Woodbine.

Howard County Police say they were called to Newport Road at the Howard-Carroll County line at around 1:40 p.m. Sunday for reports that the man had been riding on the exterior of a friend’s 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis when he fell off and hit the ground.

Police say it does not appear the victim, Shawn Christopher Shifflett, from Westminster, was struck by the vehicle.

The driver, 29-year-old Justin Steven Young, also from Westminster, remained at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch