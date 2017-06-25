Weather Blog: Beautiful First Weekend Of Summer

It was a beautiful first weekend of summer across the state. Temperatures on Sunday topped out in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.We even had a nice breeze which made it feel a few degrees cooler.

As our attention now turns to the work week, Monday will be a similar picture to Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Thanks to cooler air aloft, temps will likely top out in just the low 80s.

Tuesday will be more of a mix of sun and clouds. A disturbance will push through, bringing us a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. There is a small potential for hail so that’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on in the First Warning Weather Center.

As for Tuesday’s temps, we likely won’t make it out of the upper 70s. High pressure takes back over on Wednesday, leaving us with solid sunshine! A warm front heads our way on Thursday and gets us up to speed with summer. That means temps rebounding in the low 90s.

