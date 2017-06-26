Police Release Surveillance Photo Of Armed Bank Robber

June 26, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Bank Of America, Bank Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the man who robbed a Bank of America at gunpoint on Friday.

The robbery happened at the Bank of America on W. Bel Air Ave. in Aberdeen, just after 11:30 a.m.

Employees told responding officers that a man handed a bank teller a note demanding money, before taking out a handgun.

The suspect, who was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a yellow safety vest, and white hard hat, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Tomlinson with the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch