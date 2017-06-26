Police Release Surveillance Photo Of Armed Bank Robber

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the man who robbed a Bank of America at gunpoint on Friday.
The robbery happened at the Bank of America on W. Bel Air Ave. in Aberdeen, just after 11:30 a.m.
Employees told responding officers that a man handed a bank teller a note demanding money, before taking out a handgun.
The suspect, who was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a yellow safety vest, and white hard hat, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Tomlinson with the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook