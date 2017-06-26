Armed Person Reported At Stevenson University Greenspring Campus

June 26, 2017 10:52 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An armed person has been reported at the Stevenson University Greenspring Campus.

Those on campus are being told to shelter in place until further notice.

 

An official for the university says it is just a report of an armed person at this time, and the Baltimore County Police Department is on scene to help search for the reported armed person.

Police say they are investigating it as a “possible false call.”

We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

