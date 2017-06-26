Armed Person Reported At Stevenson University Greenspring Campus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An armed person has been reported at the Stevenson University Greenspring Campus.

Those on campus are being told to shelter in place until further notice.

Armed person reported on Greenspring Campus. Shelter in place until further notice. — Stevenson University (@StevensonU) June 26, 2017

An official for the university says it is just a report of an armed person at this time, and the Baltimore County Police Department is on scene to help search for the reported armed person.

Police say they are investigating it as a “possible false call.”

#BCoPD investigating call for armed subj at Stevenson University as poss false call. ^JzP — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) June 26, 2017

