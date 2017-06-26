Restaurant Owner And Teen Attacked Over Cold Chicken

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A vicious attack is caught on camera at a Georgia restaurant.
Surveillance video shows a woman attacking the owner of the restaurant. The owners 15-year-old daughter then exits a nearby truck to help her mother. Thats when a man punches her in the face, knocking her off her feet.
Police say the couple was upset because the chicken they ordered was too cold. They also claimed they did not get enough fries.
The couple fled the scene before police arrived.
The female owner suffered two black eyes and a broken nose, while the teen also suffered a black eye.
According to CBS News, police identified the suspects as Eric and Latasha Smith, who both face several felony warrants. Officers said the couple could be driving a Cadillac Escalade or a Cadillac DeVille with Georgia licenses plates.
