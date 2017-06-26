Police Seek Missing Woman Who Suffers From Dementia, Alzheimer’s

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 73-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Jacqueline Morris was last seen at 11 a.m. on June 26, in the 1500 block of Medford Rd.
She was wearing an olive green top, matching pants, black purse, with a black cane.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morris is asked to contact Baltimore PD’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or 911.
