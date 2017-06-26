Police Arrest Man In Killing Of Acquaintance In Car In Md.

June 26, 2017 7:50 PM

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Prince George’s County police have arrested a man they say fatally shot an acquaintance inside of a car in Laurel.

Police say Patrick Andre Stran has been arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder stemming from the death of 33-year-old Marvin Bryan.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting on March 25, and discovered Bryan inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they identified Stran as a suspect and he was arrested in California on May 22. Police say Stran was extradited back to Maryland, where detectives learned that he and the victim had known each other for years.

Stran is being held without bond.

