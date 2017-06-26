Police Find Assault Suspect Locked In Porta-Potty

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man trying to avoid capture locked himself in a portable bathroom.
Mifflinburg police say 32-year-old Christopher Ott of Millmont went to his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and attacked her on Saturday night. She was in the process of trying to get a protection from abuse order after an alleged assault on Friday.
Ott fled the scene, and officers found him locked in a porta-potty.
Ott is held on $100,000 bail, charged with simple assault, criminal trespass and harassment.
