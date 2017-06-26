WEATHER BLOG: Great Stretch Of Weather Coming Up

June 26, 2017 8:18 AM
Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Look like a fantastic few days of weather coming up. Enjoy this weather while we have temps at, or below normal, because by the beginning of the holiday weekend hot, and humid, will rule again. We will worry about that in a few days. Let’s right now just enjoy a simple, and beautiful run with temps below the 86° normal daytime high, and the 65° normal overnight low.

82/58, 78/56, and 82/62, your forecast high, and low, today tomorrow, and Wednesday. No tougher than that.

And that, THAT, is the news.

MB!

