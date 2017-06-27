New Video Shows Dangers Of Illegal ATV, Dirt Bike Riders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New video shows the dangerous stunts of illegal dirt bike and ATV riders storming down sidewalks in the nation’s Capital.

It happens every summer, frustrated cops chasing down illegal dirt bike and ATV riders. The daredevil stunts are not just happening here in Baltimore.

Police say it was dozens of riders, and their stunts put a lot of people in danger. It’s a problem Baltimore knows all too well.

The video posted to Twitter, shows an army of ATV riders, and some on dirt bikes, zooming past red lights, gliding through sidewalks, and weaving in and out of traffic.

Prince George’s County police say over the weekend, the group of at least 60 riders terrorized roads from downtown D.C., to the National Harbor, as officers followed close behind.

“This will not be tolerated,” said deputy chief George Nichols, with the Prince George’s County Police Department. “It’s egregious and malicious behavior.”

Frustration across the board from law enforcement in Maryland, where illegal dirt bike riders and nightmare traffic are a summer tradition.

In Baltimore, the police department has spent a year zeroing in on antics like these.

A four-person task force that launched last July is claiming success after confiscating more than 200 bikes and making dozens of arrests.

“Whatever red light he ran. Whatever stop sign he ran. Excessive speed. Unsafe lane changes. He’ll be charged,” said one task force member.

Reisterstown Road is one of the main streets where police have been cracking down on illegal dirt bike riding.

People in the area say they notice a change.

“It’s not like before, it’s much better,” said Mohammed Mohammed, who works nearby. “Sometimes, it happens for an hour on Sunday afternoon.”

Some lawmakers are considering a possible bike park, but Kevin Gross has another solution.

“Make something for the dirt bikes to ride legally on a lane or a specific street. Let them have their fun on Sundays,” Gross suggested.

Both D.C. and Prince George’s County have a no chase policy, so the riders in the Twitter video all got away.

Police are urging anyone who sees illegal dirt bike or ATV riding to contact them.

