Police Investigating After Man Found Dead Near Leon Day Park

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Baltimore.
Police said in a statement that they were called around 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of human remains in the 1200 block of North Franklintown Road, on the edge of the Leon Day Park.
Police say when they arrived they found an adult man with trauma to his head.
Police say medics responded and pronounced the man dead. Police say an autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)