Every Student Succeeds Act Replaces No Child Left Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Time to get ready for a new school rating system. No Child Left Behind is being left behind for the Every Student Succeeds Act.

This is the new federal mandate for school improvement, and Tuesday the State Board of Education approved Maryland’s plan.

“No Child Left Behind, the federal government got rid of that about 18 months ago and so we’ve been working on a new plan ever since. This is an opportunity to be more transparent about student performance and give more information to the public,” said state board president Andrew Smarick.

The Every Student Succeeds Act sets a bar for performance in academic achievement, for English language proficiency, and for school quality which includes attendance and well-rounded curriculum.

For high schools, success is also determined by graduation rates and readiness for college.

“We’re almost at the very last stage,” Smarick said.

The last stage includes feedback from the public, and the governor, on these new performance targets.

“It is supposed to give as much information and rate schools fairly so everyone feels that they know how their schools and their kids are doing,” he said.

The final product will go to the U.S. Department of Education in September.

The plan also establishes teacher learning centers.

The full ESSA plan will soon be available on the Maryland public schools website.

