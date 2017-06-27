Former Champion Racehorse Dies After Being Severely Neglected

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr.Drip, a prize-winning racehorse with numerous ribbons to his name, was found severely neglected last week and has recently passed away.

His notable life came to an end this week after he was found starving and maggot-ridden in Opelousas, Louisiana.

On Tuesday, graphic photos were posted from Dr. Drip’s veterinarian that showed abscesses in his mouth, malnutrition, tearing flesh and many more unfortunate ailments.

He was seized from property in the parish on Tuesday after someone reported seeing the emaciated horse in a field. The St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue acted immediately. Stacy McKnight, director of St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue said, “because of the condition, we didn’t feel he had 24 hours,” which is how long it usually takes to be able to seize an animal.

McKnight said the last race Dr. Drip ran was in 2014, and reports say he won $40,000 in the 2010 Magnolia Stakes.

Racehorses usually receive some type of permanent marking, and McKnight said Dr. Drip’s mark was a tattoo in his mouth.

The name of Dr Drip’s last owner has not been publicly released.