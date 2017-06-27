Man Said To Be Riding On Friend’s Car Dies From Injuries

June 27, 2017 10:27 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say the man who was injured after he fell off the top of a car has died from his injuries.

28-year-old Shawn Christopher Shifflett was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Sunday after police say he was riding on the top of his friend’s 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Shifflett was injured after falling off the car, and police say it did not appear as though he had been hit by another vehicle.

Police say he died at the hospital.

The driver has not been charged at this time.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch