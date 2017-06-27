Man Said To Be Riding On Friend’s Car Dies From Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say the man who was injured after he fell off the top of a car has died from his injuries.
28-year-old Shawn Christopher Shifflett was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Sunday after police say he was riding on the top of his friend’s 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Shifflett was injured after falling off the car, and police say it did not appear as though he had been hit by another vehicle.
Police say he died at the hospital.
The driver has not been charged at this time.
Police are continuing their investigation.
