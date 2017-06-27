Orioles Partner With Catholic Relief Services To Host 25,000 Meal Challenge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second year, the Orioles will host Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Helping Hands, a volunteer meal-packaging program, for a special fundraiser and meal-packaging event at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, September 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

After a successful fundraiser in 2016, which more than doubled the organization’s initial goal of 10,000 meals, the Orioles and CRS Helping Hands will continue their partnership in the fight against hunger by increasing this year’s goal to 25,000 meals in conjunction with the 25th anniversary season of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The 25,000 Meal Challenge will help to send 25,000 meals to the hungry women, men, and children of Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Through the 25,000 Meal Challenge fundraising program, for every 50 cents raised, CRS Helping Hands will provide one meal to our under-fed global neighbors and fund projects that help families support themselves.

Fundraising teams that raise $500 (to fund at least 1,000 meals) will receive 10 tickets to the Orioles game against the New York Yankees on September 6, at 7:05 p.m. Participating fundraising teams can earn two additional tickets to the game for every additional $100 raised.

The first 250 people to register as event volunteers and supporters will be able to join the meal-packaging event at Oriole Park. The meal-packaging event will feature appearances by The Oriole Bird, as well as Orioles Alumni including Orioles Hall of Famer and MASN broadcaster, Mike Bordick, who will be serving as emcee.

To register a team or make a donation to the 25,000 Meal Challenge or to learn more about the Orioles’ partnership with CRS Helping Hands, fans may visit www.orioles.com/CRS.